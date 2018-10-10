Meet the Teacher: Stephanie Mejia teaches, coaches students to success

Name: Stephanie Mejia

School: Queen Creek High School

Why you chose to work in the district: Because I love how the district is involved with the Town of Queen Creek.

What I like most about what I do: I enjoy interacting with the students, being a resource for the students and helping students reach their future goals.

Where did you come from: I came from Basha High School and was part of their first graduating class. I was also an assistant varsity softball coach at Basha High and had the honor of coaching a state championship game twice. I then attended ASU where I got my bachelor’s degree in social work.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: If I had picked a different occupation it would have been a professional sports team general manager because I enjoy watching drafts for professional teams, and I think being able to produce a team at the professional level would be a fun job to have.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: Teaching the students of QCHS the effects substance abuse can have on their future.

My vision for the school: Helping students reach their goals is my number one priority

People who inspired me (and how): My mom and dad inspire me because they have always supported me, showed me how to go out and reach for my goals and taught me that you have to work hard if you want something. You can’t just sit and wait for something to happen. I hope to become just like my parents someday.

One thing I want students to know about me: I enjoy seeing students succeed.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I enjoy working with their teenagers. I am here not only for their student but also for their family and the community of Queen Creek.

My advice to today’s youth: Why fit in when you were born to stand out?

