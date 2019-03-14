Meet the teacher: Tammy Dolence values strong relationships

Name: Tammy Dolence

School: Queen Creek Elementary

Queen Creek Elementary School teacher Tammy Dolence and her family. (Submitted photo)

Why you chose to work in the district: I live in Queen Creek and enjoy teaching the kids who live in my community. I love that my students are also my neighbors!

What I like most about what I do: There is so much I love about being a teacher, but the best part is the relationships I build with my students and their families. Through all of the struggles, hard work, silliness, and celebrations, we build the most amazing classroom community over the course of a year and we end the year as a family.

Where did you come from: I was born in California, moved to Arizona and then Illinois as a child. I always knew I wanted to come back “home” to Arizona and moved back in 2004. My family and I have lived in Queen Creek since 2012 and I absolutely love this town!

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: I have always wanted to work with kids, but if I wasn’t teaching, I would likely want to open a coffee shop or an animal shelter.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I look forward to providing my students with challenging and engaging experiences to ensure a memorable and enjoyable year.

My vision for the school: My vision for Queen Creek Elementary is to be a school where all students feel valued, supported, and challenged.

People who inspired me (and how): My children inspired me to go back to school and become a teacher and they continue to inspire me each day.

One thing I want students to know about me: I want my students to know that they do not stop being my student at the end of the school year. If they ever need advice, encouragement, support, or just a quick hug, my door is always open.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I want parents to know that I value their children and will always advocate for them. I treat my students like my children; I have high expectations but will provide endless encouragement and support.

My advice to today’s youth: Be kind and work hard. These two actions will get you farther in life than you might think.

