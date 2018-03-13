Meet the Teacher: Tiffany Cooney loves ‘her kids’

A view of Tiffany Cooney and her family during the holiday season. (Submitted photo)

Name: Tiffany Cooney

Age: 44

School: Desert Mountain Elementary

Why you chose to work in the district: I came from teaching in Los Angeles and liked the small, community feel of Queen Creek. It is truly a wonderful district.

What I like most about what I do: There are so many things I love about teaching. One thing that makes my job fulfilling is helping my students develop a love of literature. We read picture books, biographies, novels and poetry, and I love watching them pursue similar books on their own.

Where did you come from: I was born in Oklahoma but have been fortunate enough to call many places home. I went to high school and college in Texas, and I became a teacher, wife and mother in Southern California.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: a lawyer or a closet organizer.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: Fun days, learning and growth (for them and me).

People who inspired me (and how): My mom inspired me to never give up on my dreams.

One thing I want students to know about me: I’m just as nervous as they are on the first day of school.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I call my students “my kids” because that is how we teachers really see them. I love “my kids” and do my best to nurture and educate them every day.

My advice to today’s youth: Be kind to each other!

