Meet the Vice Principal: Scott Sheldon sees caring JO Combs community

Name: Scott Sheldon

School: J.O. Combs High School

Why you chose to work in the district: I wanted to be part of a school district that works to provide for the needs of their students and staff. The district has demonstrated time and again the personal touch of caring about the school community.

What I like most about what I do: Building relationships with the students, staff and parents of the district. It is exciting to be part of a school district like J.O. Combs that is so supportive of the students and staff it serves.

If I had picked a different occupation, it might have been: An Iron Chef.

What I’m looking forward to the most this school year: Getting it off and running. We are ready for a great 2018-19 school year.

My vision for the school: To work with a progressive staff that will provide for the needs of all of the students social/emotional and instructional needs.

Favorite community cause & why: Anything to do with the schools K-12. And my Church.

My interests and hobbies: Cooking, Golf, Traveling with my family, spending quality time with my family.

The best and/or worst time in my life: Meeting and getting married to my soulmate! Michelle. I have had a blessed life, I do not have a worst time, you learn lessons at every turn.

The trait(s) I admire in others: Honesty, caring and support.

People who inspired me (and how): My Grandpa Paul! He was a wonderful man that taught me so much. Jim Menze, he was my boss when I was an Assistant Principal and taught me how to be a good administrator.

My guiding philosophy: Treat others how you want to be treated.

My advice to today’s youth: Be accepting of those that are different than you. Be tolerant, honest and caring.

One thing I want students to know about me: I will work hard for them. I will support you and help you with any concerns you may have.

One thing I want parents to know about me: That I have their child’s best interest at heart. I am a parent as well and I know how precious every child is. I will take care of them.

