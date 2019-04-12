Meet Your Teacher: Theresa Sanford strives to make learning fun at Jack Barnes Elementary

Name: Theresa Sanford

Age: 46

School: Jack Barnes Elementary

Why you chose to work in the district: My own children went to Queen Creek schools and I love this district. I live and work in Queen Creek and I feel a close connection to this community.

What I like most about what I do: I get to play with kids and have fun with them. I work really hard to make learning fun. I teach special education so my students have various needs. I try to engage them in activities that make them want to learn.

Where did you come from: I am an Arizona native. I grew up in Flagstaff, Arizona. I am also a registered nurse. This is my sixth year as an employee in the Queen Creek school district. Prior to working at Jack Barnes I worked as a 1:1 nurse in our STARS program.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: This was tough for me. I would probably be a social worker or work for department of child services. I really enjoy working with children and making a difference in their lives.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I like having the opportunity to watch my students grow academically and socially. Working with students with special needs is a passion of mine.

My vision for the school: To create a positive and uplifting environment for students and staff.

People who inspired me (and how): My husband and my family. My husband has been my rock all along. When I was struggling with tough coursework in college he kept me going and tutored me in chemistry. My family has supported me by encouraging me to reach my goals and aspirations.

One thing I want students to know about me: I care about each and every one of you. I take your success and failures personally. If I teach you one thing, I want you to be kind to others.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I truly want what is best for your child. We are on the same team.

My advice to today’s youth: As a parent of a teenager, I want to encourage today’s youth to enjoy these years. I want you to work hard and achieve your goals, and above all be kind.

