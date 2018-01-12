Mesa Arts Center launching Arts in Service program with free Jan. 13 open house for military veterans

Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa, will host an open house for veterans, military and their families 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 13, to introduce the newest engagement program, Arts in Service.
The free event will provide an opportunity for veterans, service members and their families to explore MAC Art studios, try various art forms and meet studio instructors for the program.
In-person registration for the Arts in Service class will begin during the open house on Jan. 13, according to a press release.
Thanks to a grant from The Boeing Company, Mesa Arts Center will provide free creative pathways for veterans and active duty service members to use studio arts experiences in reaching their personal goals, whether those are finding a supportive community, stress relief, working toward overall health and wellness, or pursuing career interests in art-making.
Classes to be offered through the Arts in Service program include:
- Intro to Printmaking for Military Personnel.
- Beginning Flameworking for Military Personnel.
- Learn to Paint with Watercolors for Military Personnel.
- Jewelry: Beginning Fabrication for Military Personnel.
- Beginning Welding for Military Personnel.
- Discover Clay for Military Personnel.
For those not attending the open house event, Arts in Service class registration will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, online and by phone at mesaartscenter.com or 480-644-6520. Classes are only open to veterans or active military personnel.
“We are so excited to develop our programs to further engage those who serve our country,” Cindy Ornstein, executive director of Mesa Arts Center, said in the release. “There is tremendous evidence from both research and experience that the arts offer many kinds of therapeutic benefits, from reducing feelings of isolation to providing new means of self-expression, in addition to offering fun, relaxation, and creative exploration.”
“Boeing supports our veterans and active military members by investing in community programs such as Arts in Service, which eliminate barriers and create pathways for our heroes and their families to successfully reintegrate back into society and our workforce,” Mary Baldwin, Boeing Arizona community investor, said in the release.
To inquire about the specifics of this program, e-mail engagement@mesaartscenter.com.
As details become available, they will be posted towww.mesaartscenter.com/artsinservice.