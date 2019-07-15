Mindi Johnson new principal at Leading Edge Academy Gilbert Early College

Mindi Johnson

Mindi Johnson is the new principal at Leading Edge Academy Gilbert Early College beginning with the 2019-20 school year.

Parents can meet Mrs. Johnson at 6:30 p.m. July 31 at the Gilbert Early College back-to-school night. The school is at 717 W. Ray Road in Gilbert.

Mrs. Johnson began working for Leading Edge Academy in 2010, including teaching second grade, sixth grade and junior high, according to a release.

In 2016, Mrs. Johnson was appointed as principal of Leading Edge Academy’s Online High School program, developing personalized academic success plans and expanding the reach of the program throughout the greater Phoenix area and beyond.

With her new appointment to Leading Edge Academy Gilbert Early College, Mrs. Johnson will oversee both high school programs, bringing her experience in the field of blended learning to the traditional classroom, the release states.

Mrs. Johnson said she is excited about the new opportunity to work with the Gilbert Early College students in addition to the students she has worked with at Leading Edge Academy Online.

“It is our hope that every student at Leading Edge Academy feels supported, cared for and receives direction to become community citizens of positive character,” she said. in the release.

“I am passionate about the integration of technology in our classrooms and providing our students with courses and tools that will inspire them to maximize their educational and career opportunities. Serving as the principal of our Leading Edge Academy high schools is a tremendous honor. I look forward to continuing my career at Leading Edge Academy and helping lead our students to success in their academic careers and life beyond high school.”

Currently, Mrs. Johnson is in the final stages of working on a doctor of education at Grand Canyon University.

Leading Edge Academy Gilbert is a K-12 campus that is part of the Leading Edge Academy Charter Network. The network has three additional geographical locations in East Mesa, Maricopa and Queen Creek, as well as an Online Academy for grades 6-12. Go to leadingedgeacademy.com.

