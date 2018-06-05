Mobile education unit plans stop in Queen Creek

A traveling, interactive mobile unit offering an up-close look at the personalized education options available to students nationwide will make a stop 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 14, at the Queen Creek Blended Learning Center, 18477 E. 186th Way.

K12 Inc., which is sponsoring the tour, provides an “award-winning curriculum with dedicated, Arizona-certified teachers, an active community and individualized learning plans for each student,” a release stated.

The mobile unit features six areas designed to introduce parents and students to the programs, curricula and opportunities offered through a virtual program.

Visitors will have the opportunity to test out K12-powered lessons, take part in hands-on educational activities, learn to code with robots, have fun with augmented reality and interact directly with local school administrators and educators, according to the release announcing the Public School at Home Tour.

The tour will travel to 15 cities in 11 states this spring and summer.

