Motivational speaker Kevin Atlas to visit Casteel, Perry high schools

Kevin Atlas at an event in January. (Facebook.com/pg/varsitybrands)

Kevin Atlas, a motivational speaker and the first player with only one hand to earn a Division 1 basketball scholarship, is visiting Casteel and Perry high schools in August.

Mr. Atlas, with support from Varsity Brands, is on a nationwide crusade to challenge kids to show support for one another by attending school events they never have before, according to a release.

Due to complications at birth, Mr. Atlas (Laue), 28, was born with a left arm that ended just below the elbow, according to the release.

As a young child, he struggled in school and with self-confidence, until a middle-school coach showed that he believed in him. From that moment on, he dedicated himself to school, and basketball, and eventually became the first-ever player with only one hand to earn a Division I basketball scholarship, according to the release.

Mr. Atlas’s story was chronicled in an Oscar-qualifying documentary titled, “Long Shot.”

He will be at Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek, on Aug. 15, meeting with staff and coaches at 7 a.m., then assemblies in the main gym at 7:45 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., photos at 10:30 a.m., lunch with 10 to 15 selected students and administrators at 11 a.m. and then meet with student government at noon, according to the release.

He will be at Perry High School, 1919 E. Queen Creek Road in Gilbert, on Aug. 16, at assemblies in the auditorium at 7:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., a meet-and-greet with students at lunch at 9:50 a.m. and an office conference toom lunch at 12:18 p.m.

