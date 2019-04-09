Narancic appointed to Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board

Maricopa County Superintendent Steve Watson, right, on April 8 administered the oath of office for Courtney Narancic as a member of the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board . (Submitted photo)

Courtney Narancic is the newest member of the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board.

She joins fellow board members Ken Brague, Jennifer Revolt, Samantha Davis and Bill Schultz.

Mrs. Narancic replaces Susan Leonard who stepped down in February. Mrs. Narancic’s first official governing board meeting will be May 14, according to a release.

Mrs. Narancic was born in Phoenix and raised in Prescott, where she graduated from Prescott High School. She has a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies degree with an emphasis in communication and non-profit management from Arizona State University. She lived in San Jose, California, for four years where she received a master of education in cross-cultural teaching.

She and her husband moved to Queen Creek in 2004. They have four children. Three attend Desert Mountain Elementary and one is a student at Newell Barney Middle School. In 2005, Mrs. Narancic taught fifth grade at Desert Mountain Elementary. She has also been a substitute teacher in the district, according to the release.

“Queen Creek Unified is dear to my heart. I have taught in the district. I have been a substitute teacher here, and all my children attend QCUSD schools,” she said in the release. “I look forward to serving our wonderful community in this new role as a board member.”

