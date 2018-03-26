New curriculum provides new ‘perspectives’ at Combs Traditional Academy

Combs Traditional Academy sixth-graders have been working extensively with a new curriculum called My Perspectives, using the technology available to them by creating multimedia presentations, doing research and sharing their findings through Google Classroom.
“Writing is a big portion of the program, and students are embracing this challenge to become better writers,” principal Jeff Green said. “They had the opportunity to work as a class, in small groups and independently.”
Mr. Green said that regardless of what students do when they are older, “they will need collaboration skills, the ability to communicate ideas in a variety of methods and the ability to research effectively through a sea of information.”
Combs Traditional Academy, is proud of the sixth-graders, he said, and how much they have grown.
“Much of that growth is due to the professional development given to our teachers, the technology and resources made available and the hard work of our students to realize their potential,” Mr. Green said.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.