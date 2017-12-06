New QCUSD elementary school named for pioneering school teacher

Elementary school No. six in the Queen Creek Unified School District now has a name. The new school will be named Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary.
The school name was officially approved during the Dec. 5 meeting of the QCUSD Governing Board.
Faith Mather Sossaman lived in, or was associated with, the area that became the community and town of Queen Creek for 82 years.
Mrs. Sossaman started teaching at Queen Creek Elementary School in January of 1932. She had a special skill and compassion for teaching farm migrant children who moved often with the crop harvest seasons.
Although she was not fluent in Spanish, Mrs. Sossaman was able to teach her students English and all of their other subjects.
Her son, James J. Sossaman, attended Queen Creek Elementary School and served on the Queen Creek board for 15 years.
Mrs. Sossaman’s grandchildren also attended Queen Creek Elementary and her grandson Stephen Sossaman served several years on the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board, as well.
“On behalf of the QCUSD Governing Board and staff we are honored to name this school after Faith Mather Sossaman. Her family has helped shape Queen Creek as we know it today. Naming our newest school after Mrs. Sossaman honors the great care and commitment the Sossaman’s have given to our community,” said QCUSD Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry.
Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary is near 226th Street and Ocotillo Road in the William Lyon Homes subdivision. Completion of the school is slated for June, in time for the start of the 2018-19 school year.
The school campus will offer STEAM curriculum opportunities and help meet the school district’s growing student population. The new school includes a media center, combined cafeteria and gymnasium space with rooms for music and band, 22 classrooms ranging from pre-K to fifth grade, as well as a Maker’s Space Lab and Computer Lab.
The site will also have baseball and soccer fields, in addition to playground areas and an outdoor learning space.
For more information, visit the school district website.
Editor’s note: Stephanie Ingersoll is the public relations and marketing specialist for the Queen Creek Unified School District.