New Queen Creek high school at Ellsworth and Ray to be named Eastmark

Queen Creek Unified School District now has a second high school, which is to be named Eastmark High School.

Per QCUSD policy, a committee made up of district staff, students, parents and community members provided name options to the governing board. Board members approved the name during the Aug. 7 school board meeting, according to a release.

Eastmark High School is in the Eastmark community near the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Ray in Mesa. Completion of the school is slated for July 2019 in time for the start of the 2019-20 school year.

The initial opening of Eastmark High School will be for grades nine and 10. The addition of Eastmark High brings the total number of schools in QCUSD to 10 (six elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools).

Eastmark High School has a master-planned campus of more than 60 acres providing space to grow with the community. The school will feature technology-rich, collaborative learning spaces as well as comprehensive academics, athletics and arts programs, according to the release.

Phase one will include approximately 154,000 square feet with a capacity of approximately 1,350 students. There will be spaces dedicated to STEM, fine arts, health and human services, business and leadership as well as athletic fields.

Future phases will increase capacity to about 2,800 students. Future spaces will include additional collaborative learning spaces for diverse and enriching programing as well as a full performing arts center, according to the release.

“The goal of the school is to allow students to take classes that will directly relate to their chosen career fields,” Principal Paul Gagnon said in the release.

“While in these classes on campus, our hope is to provide students at this school and the current Queen Creek High School with the right exposure that they’ll see in college and their future career paths,” Principal Gagnon said in the release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.