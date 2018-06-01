Nonprofit needs families for student exchange program

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with high schools, is looking for local families to play host to teens from a variety of countries.

“ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture – food, sports, shopping and more,” according to a program release. “They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families.”

ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance, the release stated. “ASSE students are academically selected into the program, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.”

To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE, call 1-800-733-2773.

