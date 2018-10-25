November brings 2 new events to Queen Creek High School

Queen Creek High School will celebrate two firsts next month.

A fall festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 3, and the JROTC will conduct its initial rummage sale Saturday, Nov. 17.

The fall festival will be 5-8 p.m. in the courtyard of the school, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.

There will be games, food and music at the event, which has free entry. Game tickets will be sold at the event or can be obtained from any HOSA student.

The event is family friendly.

The JROTC rummage sale will be 7 a.m.-noon on Nov. 17 at the school.

There will be booths, food trucks and more.

Those interested in a booth may contact Rkiermayr@qcusd.org.

