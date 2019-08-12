Park University expands presence in Gilbert’s Heritage District

Park University Gilbert will kick off its inaugural season of intercollegiate athletics this month. (Submitted graphic)

Park University is expanding its Gilbert Campus in the University Building in Gilbert’s Heritage District. On Aug. 1, the Gilbert Town Council approved a lease amendment in support of Park University increasing its footprint from just under 11,000 square-feet to nearly 18,000 square-feet.

Park University has experienced great success since launching classes in Gilbert in Fall 2018 at 92 W. Vaughn Ave., according to a release.

The university expects enrollment at the start of the Fall 2019 semester — the beginning of the university’s second year in Gilbert — to exceed its projections. The amendment also expands the University’s initial three-year lease term to a five-year lease term through June 30, 2023.

“Park University is immersed in the community and is a collaborative partner in support of Gilbert’s mission,” Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels said in the release. “As we work to build the ‘City of the Future,’ I look forward to supporting Park University’s expansion efforts as they continue to deliver quality higher education for undergraduate and graduate students alike.”

“Changing lives through education is core to Park’s mission, so any time we can expand to serve more students, we know we’re on the right track,” said Park University President Greg Gunderson, Ph.D. “It is gratifying to see that our enrollment in Gilbert is growing faster than our anticipated growth. We are grateful to the Town of Gilbert for playing such an integral part in our success.”

At its Gilbert Campus, Park University offers undergraduate degrees in business administration/management, fitness and wellness, communication studies and criminal justice administration. Graduate degree programs include master of business administration, master of public administration, master of healthcare administration, master of education in education technology and master of education in educational leadership with principal certification.

Park University Gilbert will kick off its inaugural season of intercollegiate athletics this month. The Buccaneers’ 2019-20 academic year will see the launch of men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball, golf, baseball (men), softball, and beach volleyball (women).

For more information about admissions at Park University, go to park.edu/admissions or contact the office of admissions at admissions@park.edu or 816-746-2533.

