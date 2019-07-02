Peggie Overton new QCUSD director of transportation

Peggie Overton

Peggie Overton has been hired as the new director of the Queen Creek Unified School District’s transportation department. The QCUSD Governing Board approved the hiring at the June 4 board meeting.

Mrs. Overton takes over for Ed Hennerley who retired this year. Mr. Hennerley worked as the district’s transportation director for nearly 25 years, according to a release.

“Peggie brings a wealth of knowledge to the QCUSD transportation department,” QCUSD Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry said in the release. “We are excited to have her on our team.”

Mrs. Overton comes to QCUSD from Los Angeles Unified School District. She started her career with LAUSD in 1990. Throughout her tenure there, she worked as a school bus driver, transportation supervisor, transportation planner and dispatch manager.

“It is an honor for me to utilize my experience to assist with the enhancement and growth of the QCUSD transportation department,” Mrs. Overton said in the release. “I look forward to working with a dynamic team of individuals who care so deeply about serving the QCUSD family and whose efforts remain focused on safely transporting students by providing exemplary customer service as demonstrated by my predecessor Mr. Hennerley.”

Mrs. Overton and her husband Bryant have been married for 12 years. They have a blended family with four adult children and two granddaughters — Emma, 6; and Kylie, 7.

