Photos: Class of 2018 graduates from Queen Creek High School

Queen Creek High School’s class of 2018 graduated on Wednesday, May 23, at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe.

This senior class has been offered more than $13 million in scholarship money and awards, according to Queen Creek Unified School District PR and Marketing Specialist, Stephanie Ingersoll, noting that many will attend university and colleges, trade schools or join branches of the military.

Overall, 62 students were offered academic scholarships to Arizona State University, 61 were offered Northern Arizona University academic scholarships and 19 were offered University of Arizona academic scholarships.

Brooke B. Baldwin and Eliza Hagen were recognized as valedictorians, while Jakob P. Valdez was named salutatorian.

Three students were honored through the College Board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program. They are Efrain Torres, Jakob Valdez, and Diego Valenzuela. Mr. Valdez also received a QuestBridge Scholarship for $280,000 over four years. The scholarship is notable for Queen Creek High School, Ms. Ingersoll noted.

Another QCHS student, Tyler Ruof received a $20,000 scholarship from the Boys and Girls Club.

Students were also offered scholarships to further their education at schools such as Brigham-Young University, Clemson University, Cal State Sacramento, and Montana State University just to name a few.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.