Photos: Ellsworth Elementary School pays homage to local veterans

On Nov. 9, Ellsworth Elementary School honored and celebrated veterans at its annual Veterans Day assembly.

Ellsworth Elementary, 38454 N. Carolina Ave. in San Tan Valley, invited all veterans to the event to honor their service. After the assembly, veterans were set to speak with students in classrooms for questions and answers.

This holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on Nov. 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to account for all veterans in all wars.

