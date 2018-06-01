Photos: Queen Creek Unified School District Adult graduation



















Since 1995, Queen Creek Unified School District has offered adult education classes to adult learners. Through the program, adult learners have been able to increase their English language skills, obtain their High School Equivalency diploma, as well as gain access to quality educational opportunities to support employment, job training, higher educational goals, and prepare them to be competent in the technology world. The Adult Education class of 2018 was be graduating on Tuesday, May 29. Graduates range in age from 18-80 and many are from different countries. In addition to the certificates, select adult students will also be inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society

