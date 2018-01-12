Presentation on school district’s new pro-active lockdown program set for Jan. 25

Queen Creek Unified School District administrators will host a presentation and question-and-answer session Jan. 25 to discuss ALICE.
Created by ALICE Training Institute, the name is an acronym for Alert, Lock down, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.
The proactive strategy program for lockdown procedures is being instituted locally to ensure the safety of students and school staff, according to a post in the school district’s Jan. 12 e-newsletter.
“The ALICE plan offers a different philosophy in response to school violence. ALICE encourages the use of technology and information so that life-saving decisions can be made during a time of crisis. The ALICE strategy includes ways for those involved in a crisis to remove themselves as much as possible from the danger zone,” the school district wrote in the e-newsletter. “Additionally, ALICE provides realistic ongoing training so that students and staff have a better chance of surviving. Prior to ALICE, lockdown procedures involved the staff locking their doors, moving the students to a part of the room where they could not be seen, and quietly remaining there until an “all clear” announcement was given. The ALICE philosophy encourages students and staff to proactively participate in their own safety and survival; and adds options for students and staff during a lockdown situation. School site representatives and principals have already been through ALICE training. The first training for teachers is currently taking place. Additional practice and drills will follow after staff and students are all trained.”
The Jan. 25 presentation was scheduled to provide parents and guardians of QCUSD students with an opportunity to learn about the program, ask questions and voice their opinions.
The event will take place 6-7 p.m. Jan. 25 in the school district board room at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. For more information, people can call the district office at 480-987-5935.