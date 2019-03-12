Pugh new principal for Newell Barney Middle School

Luke Pugh is the new principal of Newell Barney Middle School, a National AVID Demonstration School.

The hiring of Mr. Pugh was approved at the March 5 Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board meeting.

He will take on the role of principal starting in the 2019-20 school year. He is taking over for Denise Johnson who is retiring at the end of the current school year, according to a release.

“Luke is a student-focused principal who brings valuable experience to the district,” Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry said in the release. “He will make a great addition to the QCUSD family.”

Mr. Pugh has worked in education for 12 years. He has taught seventh- and eighth-grade social studies and writing for second-language learners.

For the past six years, he has worked as an assistant principal in the Cartwright School District and Scottsdale Unified School District.

All 12 years have been spent at the middle-school level.

Mr. Pugh has an undergraduate degree in secondary education with a focus in social studies and a master’s degree in educational leadership, both from Northern Arizona University.

“I am honored to join an excelling school in an A-rated district,” Mr. Pugh said in the release. “I understand the big shoes I have to fill and the legacy that Mrs. Johnson is leaving behind and I am excited to do my best to fill those.”

Mr. Pugh’s wife Kathleen teaches high school history in Tempe and they have two daughters Eleanor, 3, and Cora, 17 months, according to the release.

