QCFMD to offer free CPR class on Aug. 10

To help increase the number of those prepared to administer CPR in an emergency, Queen Creek Fire & Medical Department is offering free CPR classes on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The free classes will be held at the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, according to a press release, describing the importance of administering CPR when seconds matter in life and death situations such responding during a cardiac arrest.

“CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival during cardiac arrest,” said QCFMD’s Chief Vance Gray in a prepared statement.

“Our goal is to improve the health and survivability of our community by teaching all residents CPR. We are excited to begin offering free, monthly classes to help reach that goal.”

The certificate, provided through American Safety & Health Institute, is good for two years. The three-hour, hands-on course is open to residents 13 years of age and older. Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably. Healthcare certifications will not be offered, according to the release.

Registration is required as space is limited, the release added.

Visit: QueenCreek.org/CPR to reserve spot; or QueenCreek.org/fire.

