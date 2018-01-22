QCUSD board to honor students, review Sossaman school virtual tour at Jan. 23 meeting

The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board will conduct its regular study session and meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the school district administrative office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek.
The study session will begin at 4:30 p.m. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
School board members are everyday people in the community elected to this position by public vote. The school board assists the district in planning, budgeting and implementing school programs.
To view the complete agenda and its supporting documents, visit the QCUSD Governing Board webpage and click on “Board Docs” in the righthand column. To view the meetings, click on “Watch Our Governing Board Meeting” on the same webpage.
The Jan. 23 study session will include a discussion of the Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary School virtual tour and the Queen Creek High School JROTC air rifle marksmanship.
The regular meeting will begin with a ceremony to recognize the school district’s students of the month for December.
They are: Russell Barr, Desert Mountain Elementary; Grayson Grove, Frances-Brandon Pickett; Cooper Frost, Gateway Polytechnic Academy; Quinn Covington, Jack Barnes Elementary; Kennedy Lackten, Queen Creek Elementary; Nathan Salas, Newell Barney Middle School; Yanah Casperson, Queen Creek Middle School; and Samantha Holland and Kaylee Alger, Queen Creek High School.
As part of the consent agenda, the board will then discuss and possibly approve the following donations: from Kona Ice to Queen Creek Elementary; from School Store.com to Queen Creek Elementary; from North Star Research to Queen Creek Middle School; from Mrs. Linda Roman to Queen Creek Middle School; and from Kroger to Queen Creek High School.
The consent agenda also includes the discussion and possible approval of the following field trips: Desert Mountain Elementary fifth-grade Enhanced Learning Program overnight project exploration field trip to San Diego on Feb. 22-23; Desert Mountain Elementary third-grade ELP overnight field trip to Phoenix Zoo; Queen Creek High School overnight field trip for Deca State and Career/ Development Conference in Phoenix March 3-4; QCHS overnight field trip to Skills USA STN Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 14-19; and QCHS orchestra overnight field trip to Flagstaff for the ABODA Festival Feb. 22-23.
The following items also are on the consent agenda:
- Discussion and possible action to approve Queen Creek Unified School District Policy Manual.
- Discussion and possible action to approve vouchers dated Dec. 27, 2017, through Jan, 16, 2018.
- Discussion and possible action to approve supplementary materials for middle schools and high school.
There is one action item on the agenda. It is a discussion and possible action to approve Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary as a pre-K through fifth-grade school.
The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month in the school district board room. Study sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Meetings are always open to the public. The school district endeavors to make all public meetings accessible to persons with disabilities. Call the district office at 480-987-5938 at least 48 hours in advance of a public meeting to request an accommodation to attend or participate in the public meeting.