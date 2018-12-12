QCUSD board member Samantha Davis sworn-in at east Valley ceremony

Newly elected Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board member Samantha Davis was sworn in during an Oath of Office ceremony for east Valley school districts led by Maricopa County School Superintendent Steve Watson Tuesday, Dec. 11.

The Oath of Office ceremony was at the Communiversity of Queen Creek. Mrs. Davis joins Ken Brague, Jennifer Revolt, Susan Leonard and Bill Schultz on the board.

Her Governing Board duties will officially begin in January, according to a press release. She replaces Judah Nativio who has been a board member since 2012.

Mrs. Davis has lived in Arizona most of her life. She attended elementary school in the Scottsdale Unified School District, then moved to the Gilbert area for junior high and high school.

She graduated from Highland High School. Then went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Brigham Young University, Idaho in Rexburg.

Mrs. Davis and her husband have been married for 11 years. They have two children, a son who is in third grade and a daughter in first grade. Both attend Gateway Polytechnic Academy, a QCUSD School.

Mrs. Davis has served in the Parent Teacher Organization for the last three years and has been President of the PTO for the past two years. She is involved in various committees in the district and is currently on the Queen Creek Education Foundation Board, a release states.

“I am a firm believer in parent involvement. It is our responsibility as parents to ensure our children receive the best education possible. Education is the foundation for success,” she said in a prepared statement.

When Mrs. Davis is not volunteering or teaching, she enjoys spending time with her family, running, hiking, going to the lake, or just watching a movie with her children.

