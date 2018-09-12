QCUSD breaks ground on new elementary school in Mesa

Community members were invited to join Queen Creek Unified School District officials on Sept. 10 to celebrate the groundbreaking of QCUSD elementary school No. 7.

The new school, which is not yet named, is in the Cadence at Gateway community located in the northern part of the district’s boundaries. QCUSD has hired DLR Group to design the district’s seventh elementary school. Chasse Building Team is serving as general contractor, according to a press release.

“This school will be a great addition to our high-achieving district, especially for the families in the northern part of our boundaries,” said QCUSD Superintendent Perry Berry in a prepared statement.

“It will be a state-of-the-art facility that offers many amenities including a mastery learning model, leadership opportunities, and a STEAM focus.”

The new school, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, consists of two single-story buildings and two, two-story buildings. The buildings frame a central courtyard, extending learning and gathering opportunities to the outdoors.

Large garage doors open to make room for large group activities, dining, assemblies, and events in the courtyard, the press release stated. Shared specialty and breakout spaces, including the smart lab for technology-based, hands-on programs and the wet lab maker space counterpart enhance STEAM curriculum and encourage collaborative teaching across the campus.

“The district’s number one goal was to uphold and grow their high educational standards in both program and facility. As a result, DLR Group proposed a site adapt design to save time and money while customizing the facility to meet the community’s specific educational needs,” said Pam Loeffelman, FAIA, DLR Group K-12 education leader, in a prepared statement.

In addition to classrooms and labs, the school includes a multi-purpose gym and performance space, a commons area that doubles as the cafeteria, two music rooms, a media center, administrative offices, playgrounds, and athletic fields.

Funding for the new school comes from the Arizona School Facilities Board and a voter-approved bond.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.