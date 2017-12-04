QCUSD Governing Board to discuss elementary school No. 6, recognize students of the month at Dec. 5 meeting

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this headline gave the wrong number for an elementary school. It should be elementary school No. 6.
The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board will meet Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the QCUSD Administrative Building at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek.
The study session will begin at 4:30 p.m. It will be followed by the regular session at 6 p.m.
The meeting may be viewed online by visit the school district website.
The agenda is as follows:
1. Study session
A. Adoption of agenda
B. Call to order of study session for discussion of Queen Creek Youth Sports Program, Applied Economics Demographic Update and High School No. 2 Update
C. Discussion and presentation of Queen Creek Youth Sports Program by Paul Reynolds, district athletic director, and Renee Mesnik, community education coordinator
D. Presentation of demographic study update, Rick Brammer, applied economics
E. Discussion and presentation of High School No. 2 Updates, Vispi Karanjia, Saravanan Bala, Orcutt Winslow
2. Regular meeting of the governing board
A. Call to order the regular meeting of the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board
B. Pledge of allegiance and a moment of silence
C. Discussion and possible action to approve the board meeting minutes dated Nov. 14, 2017, Quincy Nelson, administrative assistant
D. Superintendent’s report
3. Announcement of Elementary No. 6
A. Presentation and naming of elementary No. 6
4. Employees of the month
A. Gift cards provided by the Queen Creek Scholarship Education Foundation
B. The Power of One statement
C. Desert Mountain Elementary Power of One recognition
5. Student of the Month
A. Student of the month statement
B. Desert Mountain Elementary Students of the Month – Landon Miner and August Haire
C. Gateway Polytechnic Academy Student of the Month – Sawyer Danielson
D. Frances Brandon-Pickett Student of the Month – Tanner Thompson
E. Jack Barnes Elementary Student of the Month – Abbie Anderson
F. Queen Creek Elementary Student of the Month – Gabe Burden
G. Newell Barney Middle School Student of the Month – Rachel Jones
H. Queen Creek Middle School Student of the Month – Makaya Workman
I. Queen Creek High School Student of the Month – Dakota Banning
6. Information items
A. Discussion and presentation of Lead Out Loud Conference, Gateway Polytechnic Academy students
B. Discussion and presentation of Lead Out Loud Conference, Desert Mountain Elementary students
C. Discussion and presentation of Lead Out Loud Conference, Frances Brandon Pickett Elementary students
D. Discussion and presentation of Lead out Loud Conference, Jack Barnes Elementary students
E. Discussion and presentation of Lead Out Loud Conference, Queen Creek Elementary students
F. Presentation of November 2017 financial summary, Crystal Korpan, chief financial officer
7. Call to public
A. Call to public
8. Consent agenda
A. Donation Statement
B. Discussion and possible action to approve donation in the amount of $500 from Newell Barney to Newell Barney Middle School, Denise Johnson, principal
C. Discussion and possible action to approve overnight field trip for Newell Barney Middle School wrestling tournaments to Safford, AZ on 12/9/17 and to Marana, Arizona, on 1/26/18-1/27/18, Denise Johnson, principal
D. Discussion and possible action to approve overnight field Trip for Queen Creek High School Student Council to Independence High School in Glendale, Arizona, 1/25/18 thru 1/27/18, Paul Gagnon, principal
E. Discussion and possible action to approve overnight field trip for POM students from Queen Creek High School to Anaheim, California, March 28-31, Paul Gagnon, principal
F. Discussion and possible action to approve winter sports travel for Queen Creek High School students, Paul Gagnon, principal
G. Discussion and possible action to approve 60-Day textbook display of 7th Edition Calculus (AP edition) by Wiley and Hughes/Hallett, Paul Gagnon, principal
H. Discussion and possible action to approve the 2017-2018 Fiscal Year Intergovernmental Agreement between Vail Unified School District and Queen Creek Unified School District for the Beyond Textbooks Program, Crystal Korpan, chief financial officer
I. Discussion and possible action to Approve the 2017-2018 Fiscal Year Intergovernmental Agreement between Maricopa County and Queen Creek Unified School District for the Head Start program, Crystal Korpan, chief financial officer
J. Discussion and Possible action to approve vouchers dated Nov. 7-22, 2017, Crystal Korpan, chief financial officer
K. Discussion and Possible action to approve the 2018-2019 Queen Creek High School course description handbook, Paul Gagnon, principal
L. Discussion and Possible action to approve the 2018-2019 Queen Creek Middle School/Newell Barney Middle School description handbook, Joseph McKnight and Denise Johnson, principals
9. Public hearing Pursuant to A.R.S. 15-905
A. Call to order of the public hearing pursuant to A.R.S. 15-905
B. Public hearing/requests to speak regarding 2017-18 revised budget, Crystal Korpan, chief financial officer
C. Discussion and presentation of 2017-18 revised budget, Crystal Korpan, chief financial officer
10. Executive session
A. The board may vote to convene in executive session pursuant to A.R.S. 38-431.03(A) (1) for the purpose of discussion or consideration of employment, assignment, appointment, promotion, demotion, dismissal, salaries, disciplining or resignation of a public officer, appointee or employee of any public body.
B. The board may vote to convene in executive session pursuant to A.R.S. 38-431.03(A) (1) for the purpose of discussion and consideration of the superintendent’s evaluation and performance.
11. Action items
A. Discussion and possible action to approve revision of the 2017-18 Expenditure Budget, Crystal Korpan, chief financial officer
12. Personnel
A. Discussion and possible action to approve certified employment, Dr. Patty Rogers, director of human resources
B. Discussion and possible action to approve classified items, Dr. Patty Rogers, director of human resources
QCUSD Governing Board generally meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the school district board room. Study sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Meetings are always open to the public. Persons with disabilities can call 480-987-5938 at least 48 hours in advance of a public meeting to request an accommodation to attend or participate in the public meeting.