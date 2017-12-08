QCUSD Governing Board honors November students of the month

Students of the month for November were recognized by the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board during the board’s regular meeting Dec. 5. The students are, from left, Makaya Workman, Queen Creek Middle School; Rachel Jones, Newell Barney Middle School; Gabe Burden, Queen Creek Elementary School; Dakota Banning, Queen Creek High School; Tanner Thompson, Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary School; Landon Miller, Desert Mountain Elementary School; Sawyer Danielson, Gateway Polytechnic Academy; and Abbie Anderson, Jack Barnes Elementary School. Not pictured is August Haire, Desert Mountain Elementary School. The school board generally meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month in the school district board room, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. Study sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information and to view the school district calendar, visit qcusd.org. (Special to the Independent/QCUSD)