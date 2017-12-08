QCUSD Governing Board honors November students of the month

Dec 8th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Students of the month for November were recognized by the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board during the board’s regular meeting Dec. 5. The students are, from left, Makaya Workman, Queen Creek Middle School; Rachel Jones, Newell Barney Middle School; Gabe Burden, Queen Creek Elementary School; Dakota Banning, Queen Creek High School; Tanner Thompson, Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary School; Landon Miller, Desert Mountain Elementary School; Sawyer Danielson, Gateway Polytechnic Academy; and Abbie Anderson, Jack Barnes Elementary School. Not pictured is August Haire, Desert Mountain Elementary School. The school board generally meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month in the school district board room, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. Study sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information and to view the school district calendar, visit qcusd.org. (Special to the Independent/QCUSD)

Tags: · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie