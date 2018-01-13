QCUSD to hold kindergarten orientation Feb. 8 at elementary schools

Students need to be age 5 before Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten in July
Queen Creek Unified School District will host its annual Kindergarten Countdown Thursday, Feb.8, at all elementary schools in the school district. It will begin at 6 p.m.
QCUSD elementary schools are: Desert Mountain Elementary (grades K–5), 22301 S. Hawes Road; Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary (grades K-5), 22076 E. Village Loop; Jack Barnes Elementary (grades K-5); 20750 S. 214th St.; and Queen Creek Elementary (grades preschool-5); 23636 S. 204th St., all in Queen Creek; and Gateway Polytechnic Academy (grades preschool-8); 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa.
Orientation for the district’s newest elementary school — Faith Mather Sossaman, being constructed near 226th Street and Ocotillo Road — will take place that night at Frances Brandon-Pickett, according to a press release.
Students need to be age 5 before Sept. 1 in order to enter kindergarten this July.
During the orientation night, parents/guardians will receive information about kindergarten routines, instructional practices and readiness expectations.
They also can meet representatives from district departments, including child nutrition, transportation and community education.
Families will also have the opportunity to register their child for kindergarten. To register, parents and guardians need to bring their child’s original birth certificate, current immunization record, proof of residency and ID.
If parents/guardians are unable to attend Feb. 8, they can register their child now or after the event. To do so, they can go to the school and pick up a registration packet from the front office, according to the release.
For more information, visit qcusd.org or call the school district office at 480-987-5935.