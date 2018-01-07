QCUSD to hold public hearing Jan. 9 for input about boundary changes

The Queen Creek Unified School District is seeking the public’s input in determining boundary changes impacting various district elementary and middle schools during the 2018-19 school year.
A public hearing will take place during the school district governing board’s Jan. 9 regular meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the school district administrative office at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek.
Dr. Cort Monroe, the school district’s assistant superintendent of student learning, will present information about the proposed boundary changes during that day’s study session, which begins at 4:30 p.m.
The meetings are open to the public.
Earlier informational meetings on the subject took place Dec. 11 and 13 at district schools.
The changes are needed to accommodate new schools scheduled to be built due to the growing student population, according to the QCUSD website.
The impacted schools, according to the website, include:
- •Elementary No. 6 — recently named Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary (read related story) — being built near 226th Street and Ocotillo Road in the William Lyon Homes Meridian neighborhood. Boundaries for Elementary No. 6 include Indigo Trails, Ocotillo Landing, Encantada and Town Centre Apartments, Crismon Meadows, Ranch Estates, Barney Park Estates, Charleston Heights, Ash Creek Estates, Ocotillo Heights, Meridian Estates, Spur Cross (future) and Barney Farms (future).
- Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary School, 22076 E. Village Loop in Queen Creek. Boundaries for Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary include La Sentiero and Villages at Queen Creek.
- Jack Barnes Elementary School, 20750 S. 214th St. in Queen Creek. Boundaries for Jack Barnes Elementary include the following neighborhoods: Queens Park, Queenland Manor, Nauvoo Station, Langley Gateway Estates, Terra Vella, Gateway Quarter (future), Queen Creek Station and La Jara Farms.
- Newell Barney Middle School, 24937 S. Sossaman Road in Queen Creek. Newell Barney Middle School boundaries to now include Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary newly revised boundaries.
- Queen Creek Middle School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek. Queen Creek Middle School boundaries to now include sixth, seventh and eighth grades of the Gateway Polytechnic boundaries to the north.
- Gateway Polytechnic Academy (grades 6-8), 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa.
The governing board meeting agenda and a Powerpoint presentation of the boundary committee recommendations may be viewed online.
People can share their thoughts and opinions on boundary changes by e-mailing their comments and input to the school district at qcboundaries@qcusd.org. These will be reviewed by the boundary realignment committee.
The school district advises parents of QCUSD students to watch for information in future school district newsletters and e-mail correspondences and on the QCUSD webpage for maps and updates.