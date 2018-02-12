QCUSD to release bus route schedules for 2018-19 school year in early July

Feb 12th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Information about school bus safety was distributed prior to the start of the 2017-18 school year. (Photo credit: QCUSD)

Does your child ride the bus to attend a school in the Queen Creek Unified School District?

Parents can expect to start seeing information about the bus routes for the 2018-19 school year starting around July 7, according to a post Feb. 12 on the QCUSD Transportation Department Facebook page.

“Thought this information might be useful to QCUSD families as we are getting calls,” Tricia Sparks Groe, a bus driver who coordinates social media for the department, posted on the department’s Facebook page. “Bus routes do change yearly as families move in and out of the area. We will post any updates through our social media accounts and are working with the district to make bus route information easier to access on the district website. Your patience, as well as your partnership, is appreciated.”

The information will be disseminated on the school district’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media sites, Ms. Groe said during a phone interview.

Families also can watch for the information on the school district’s website at qcusd.org. They can click on the “Parents” tab on the home page, then click on “Bus Route Information” under “Enrollment.”

They will need to enter their address — and their school for 2018-19, if they know it. The webpage will indicate the location of the bus stop as well as the pick-up and drop-off times.

Ms. Groe recommended parents look for specific routes rather than route numbers as the number can change from year to year.

The transportation department will host an open house sometime in July, Ms. Groe said. It will be similar to the one held last July, during which the public was able to tour the QCUSD Edd Hennerley Transportation Facility at 20820 S. Ellsworth Road.

The QCUSD 2018-19 school year for all grades will start July 24, school district spokeswoman Stephanie Ingersoll said during a phone interview.

She said communicating with families about the bus routes will be one of her priorities for the next school year.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie