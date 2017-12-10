QCUSD seeks public input about school boundary changes

Public meetings scheduled for Dec. 11, 13; e-mailed comments also welcomed
The Queen Creek Unified School District is seeking the public’s input in determining boundary changes impacting various district elementary and middle schools during the 2017-18 school year.
The changes are needed to accommodate new schools scheduled to be built due to the growing student population.
The impacted schools include:
- •Elementary No. 6 — recently named Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary — being built near 226th Street and Ocotillo Road in the William Lyon Homes Meridian neighborhood.
- Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary School, 22076 E. Village Loop in Queen Creek.
- Jack Barnes Elementary School, 20750 S. 214th St. in Queen Creek.
- Newell Barney Middle School, 24937 S. Sossaman Road in Queen Creek.
- Queen Creek Middle School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
- Gateway Polytechnic Academy (grades 6-8), 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa.
People can share their thoughts and opinions on boundary changes by e-mailing their comments and input to the school district at qcboundaries@qcusd.org. These will be reviewed by the boundary realignment committee.
People may attend any of the scheduled public meetings to learn more or express their thoughts in person.
The meetings will be held:
Monday, Dec. 11: 6-7 p.m. Frances Brandon- Pickett Elementary School
Wednesday, Dec. 13: 6-7 p.m. Jack Barnes Elementary School
In addition, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, there will be a public comment time during the QCUSD Governing Board study session. Board meetings are held in the school district administrative office at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road.
The school district advises parents of QCUSD students to watch for information in future school district newsletters and e-mail correspondences and on the QCUSD webpage for maps and updates.