QCUSD students to compete in district spelling bee

Queen Creek Unified School District will hold its annual district-wide spelling bee on Thursday, Jan. 18.
Students from all QCUSD elementary and middle schools will have a representative.
The bee will take place 10 a.m.-noon at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
The schools are:
- Desert Mountain Elementary, grades K–5, 22301 S. Hawes Road
- Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary, grades K-5, 22076 E. Village Loop
- Gateway Polytechnic Academy, grades preschool-8, 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa
- Jack Barnes Elementary, grades K-5, 20750 S. 214th St.
- Queen Creek Elementary, grades preschool-5, 23636 S. 204th St.
- Newell Barney Middle School, grades 6-8, 24937 S. Sossaman Road
- Queen Creek Middle School, grade 6-8, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road
For more information, visit the district website at www.qcusd.org.