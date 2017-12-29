QCUSD students to compete in district spelling bee

Dec 29th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Queen Creek Unified School District will hold its annual district-wide spelling bee on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Students from all QCUSD elementary and middle schools will have a representative.

The bee will take place 10 a.m.-noon at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.

The schools are:

  • Desert Mountain Elementary, grades K–5, 22301 S. Hawes Road
  • Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary, grades K-5, 22076 E. Village Loop
  • Gateway Polytechnic Academy, grades preschool-8, 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa
  • Jack Barnes Elementary, grades K-5, 20750 S. 214th St.
  • Queen Creek Elementary, grades preschool-5, 23636 S. 204th St.
  • Newell Barney Middle School, grades 6-8, 24937 S. Sossaman Road
  • Queen Creek Middle School, grade 6-8, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road

For more information, visit the district website at www.qcusd.org.

Tags: · ·
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie