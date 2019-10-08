QCUSD teacher Heather Hilland named Educator of the Year by QC Chamber

Desert Mountain Elementary teacher Heather Hilland with Principal Jim Richardson. (Submitted photo)

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce held its 10th Annual Business Awards Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Encanterra Country Club. Community members, businesses and a teacher were honored with awards. This year the chamber named Queen Creek Unified School District teacher Heather Hilland as Educator of the Year.

Mrs. Hilland teaches kindergarten at Desert Mountain Elementary. She has been with QCUSD for 25 years and has taught only in this district. Her four children have also been a part of QCUSD since kindergarten, according to a release.

“The Queen Creek Unified School District is honored to have Mrs. Hilland as a teacher,” QCUSD Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry said in the release. “The passion she shows for educating our students is inspiring.”

