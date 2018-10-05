Queen Creek club names teacher ‘hometown hero’

Members of the Queen Creek Modern Woodmen Youth Service Club presented the 2018 Hometown Hero Award to teacher Cheryl Ramirez at a special ceremony Sept. 28.

The event took place at her school, American Leadership Academy Gilbert South Elementary.

Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program gives community members the chance to thank those “who selflessly give their time to make the world a better place,” according to a release.

Recipients of the award are those who uplift and motivate with the acts of service they do daily, stated Donna Miller, Queen Creek’s Modern Woodmen youth leader. Mrs. Miller’s daughter, Maggie, nominated Ms. Ramirez, her third-grade teacher.

“Cheryl has a natural ability to motivate and inspire children,” Mrs. Miller stated. “She has high expectations and is bold with holding them accountable. I am forever grateful for her love and support she has given my family. She is my hero because she inspired my kids to reach for potential they didn’t know they had.”

Every Modern Woodmen Youth Club has the opportunity to recognize a hero in its community once a year.

Ms. Ramirez has taught two of the youth in the Modern Woodmen Queen Creek group, consisting of 59 members.

“It is really humbling to be recognized for my time and dedication,” Ms. Ramirez stated. “Hearing all the nice things parents and students had said about me was very heartwarming, and it definitely put a big smile on my face.”

Ms. Ramirez’s dedication to her school and students also is recognized by coworkers.

“Cheryl Ramirez is not only an amazing teacher but a selfless individual,” stated Sheila Frame, ALA Gilbert South Elementary director. “She is continually looking for ways to improve her classroom community and help develop a strong school culture. She is a great leader and role model for the students at our school.”

Modern Woodmen of America is a member-owned fraternal financial services organization.

