Queen Creek council honors 20 students

Twenty local middle and high school students were honored March 7 by the Queen Creek Town Council during a Star Students ceremony.
The Star Students program recognizes students who are helpful and considerate of others while demonstrating leadership skills. Teachers at participating schools nominate students to be recognized:
Benjamin Franklin: Malia Ambrosia, Brigham Kleinman, Reagan Farnsworth, Vincent Nardi and Brandon Teuscher.
Newell Barney Junior School: Colette Davis, Sierra Linendoll, Lily Martin, Taylor McDaniel and Shayden Tryon.
Queen Creek Middle School: Kaidence French, Ammon Ginnett, Mackenzie Larson and Raigan Petersen.
Queen Creek High School: Dylan Ammons and Morgan Charboneau.
Sossaman Middle School: Emily Avery, Jaxon Dearden, Arwen Plummer and Dylan Zimmerman.
“We have outstanding young men and women here in Queen Creek,” Mayor Gail Barney said. “We appreciate all of the wonderful things they are doing to make Queen Creek an outstanding community – and the hard work of their teachers, administrators and parents.”
