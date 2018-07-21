Queen Creek district approves purchase of land for seventh elementary school

A 15-acre site in Cadence at Gateway phases 2-3 in Mesa is to be purchased for a new Queen Creek Unified School District elementary school, the governing board decided recently. The property for the district’s seventh elementary school is generally southeast of Ray and Ellsworth roads.

“The district is paying nothing for the land for the proposed elementary school. The land will be paid for with SFB money,” Stephanie Ingersoll, QCUSD public relations and marketing specialist, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

SFB is the Arizona School Facilities Board, which distributes funds needed for land for new schools at a price that is less than or equal to fair market value, according to azsfb.gov.

A special session of the QCUSD Governing Board was held Tuesday, July 17, in part to discuss and vote on approving the purchase and sale agreement between the district and PPGN Core LLLP.

The item was brought to the governing board by Bobette Sylvester-McCarroll, associate superintendent of business and operations, according to the agenda.

The sale price is $6.75 a square foot, according to board documents.

Project No. 070295000-9999-005N of the Arizona School Facilities Board calls for a 63,000-square-foot QCUSD kindergarten-fifth-grade school. It is to have a capacity of 788 students, according to a spreadsheet at azsfb.gov.

In a separate vote, the board approved awarding a construction manager at risk contract to Chasse Building Team Inc. for the construction of elementary school No. 7.

“QCUSD is experiencing rapid growth and is proceeding with the design and building of a seventh elementary school,” Dr. Perry Berry, superintendent of QCUSD schools, said in a memo to the board.

“An architectural firm, DLR Group, has already been selected and begun work. In order to open elementary school No. 7, QCUSD sought a qualified construction management at risk firm to provide complete construction service,” he said.

“The funding sources for this project will be from bond proceeds, School Facilities Board new school construction fund monies and adjacent ways monies,” he said.

All items on the meeting’s agenda were approved by the QCUSD Governing Board, Ms. Ingersoll said.

“Board President Ken Brague attended the meeting via phone. Members Bill Schultz, Susan Leonard and Jennifer Revolt attended in person,” she said.

The district’s schools are: Desert Mountain Elementary, 22301 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek; Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary, 22801 E. Via Del Jardin in Queen Creek; Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary, 22076 E. Village Loop Road in Queen Creek; Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa; Jack Barnes Elementary, 20750 S. 214th St. in Queen Creek; Queen Creek Elementary, 23636 S. 204th St. in Queen Creek; Newell Barney Middle School, 24937 S. Sossaman Road in Queen Creek; Queen Creek Middle School, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek; and Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.

The QCUSD Governing Board generally meets once a month at 6 p.m. in the school district governing board room, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road, with special sessions held as needed that generally begin at 4:30 p.m., according to www.qcusd.org.

