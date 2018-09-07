Queen Creek district names principal for new elementary school

Allison Carmichael has been named the principal of the district’s newest elementary school, which is scheduled to open in July in Mesa’s Cadence at Gateway subdivision.

The announcement was made at the Sept. 4 governing board meeting.

Mrs. Carmichael is part of the district administration team and has been the principal of Gateway Polytechnic Academy since the 2016-17 school year.

“We are excited to have Mrs. Carmichael open our newest school,” Dr. Perry Berry, district superintendent, stated in a release. “Allison is a great leader and has many attributes that make her a prime choice for the new school which, like GPA, is located in the north part of our district. Allison is very excited about the opportunity to continue working with the students and families in this area.”

Mrs. Carmichael was born and raised in Chicago before settling in Gilbert for 15 years. She graduated from Western Michigan University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She continued her education to earn her secondary education certificate.

Mrs. Carmichael has served as assistant principal at Williams Field High School. Prior to that, she taught eighth grade English at a Tempe school. She also coached high school softball.

An NCAA collegiate athlete, Mrs. Carmichael and her husband, Nick, have three children and can be found most weekends hiking, the release stated.

While she stated she will miss GPA Aviator, Mrs. Carmichael is looking forward to her new position at the school which has yet to be given a name.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity,” she stated in the release. “I value this community tremendously as they have given me so much support during my time at GPA. I am lucky to serve such incredible families and students.”

