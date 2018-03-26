Queen Creek district names principal for new high school

The principal of Queen Creek High School has been selected to lead the district’s new high school, which is set to open in July 2019.
Dr. Perry Berry, superintendent of the Queen Creek Unified School District, has announced Paul Gagnon as the principal of the school that is yet to be named.
Mr. Gagnon has been with the district for two years serving as principal of Queen Creek High School. Prior to coming to Queen Creek, he was principal at Page High School for five years, and he also served as the Cottonwood Middle School assistant principal for two years.
Prior to Mr. Gagnon’s administrative experiences, he served as a high school history/economics teacher along with various coaching roles, a district release stated.
Born and raised in Tucson, he graduated from Palo Verde High School and attended the University of Arizona where he earned a bachelor of arts in history. He continued his education at Eastern Oregon University and earned a master of teacher education degree. Mr. Gagnon then earned his master of education administration degree from Grand Canyon University.
“Opening another high school is exciting, and we feel that Paul’s experience, leadership style, organization, passion for students and work ethic are the right combination for this job,” Dr. Berry stated in the release. “On behalf of our QCUSD governing board, we are proud to approve Mr. Gagnon as the planning principal for this state-of-the-art campus in SE Mesa.”
Mr. Gagnon and his wife, Cori, have four children and enjoy exploring the many different outdoor activities that Arizona has to offer, according to the release.
QCUSD high school No. 2 is being built on 60 acres in the southwest area of the Eastmark community. The site is just north of Ray and east of Ellsworth roads.
A ceremonial groundbreaking event for high school No. 2 is scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, March 29.
