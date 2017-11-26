Queen Creek Elementary students collect food for those in need

For many people in Queen Creek, the holiday season means festive feasts, but for some families holiday meals are hard to come by.
So members of the student council and the parent teacher organization at Queen Creek Elementary School coordinated a holiday food drive.
Student leaders assigned each grade a food item to collect.
One QCE student in particular saw this as an opportunity to get her church involved.
During the week of Nov. 13-17, fifth-grader Annie Johnson and her mom went around the community collecting cans from families at her church. In just one night, Annie and her mom collected enough donations to fill a truck bed with food.
The items collected filled 10 food boxes for families in the Queen Creek Unified School District community. Boxes included a turkey and all the trimmings. Any extra donations were given to the QCUSD Family Resource Center for its canned food drive.
Queen Creek Elementary is at 23636 S. 204th St. For more information on it, other QCUSD schools and the QCUSD Family Resource Center, visit qcusd.org.
Editor’s note: Stephanie Ingersoll is the public relations and marketing specialist for the Queen Creek Unified School District.