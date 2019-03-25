Queen Creek fifth grade field trip to California includes floating-lab tour, dissection lab

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. (facebook.com/BirchAquarium)

An overnight field trip to California for fifth-grade students was recently approved by the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board.

The March 28-29 trip to San Diego is for Enhanced Learning Program students, according to the March 5 Governing Board agenda item from Desert Mountain Elementary School Principal Jim Richardson.

The trip price is $283 a person for the GCU/oceans tour, instructor Steve Schureman wrote in a tentative itinerary for the trip.
On March 28 students will first be taken 46 miles to Grand Canyon University, 3300 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix, for a 1.5-hour tour, then take a 365-mile trip to California.

First stop is the USS Midway, 910 N. Harbor Drive in San Diego, for a two-hour tour, then to Sea Port Village and then to the hotel.
On March 29 students depart the hotel at 4:45 a.m. for a three-hour floating-lab tour at 2803 Emerson St. in San Diego. Next is to stop and watch seals at a children’s pool and Seal Beach in La Jolla, then to the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography with a 45-minute dissection lab at 2300 Expedition Way in La Jolla.

Students depart Scripps at 2 p.m. and return to Queen Creek at 9:30 p.m., according to the itinerary.

