Queen Creek High School nursing students take top honors at state

Queen Creek High School nursing students are headed to a national nursing competition. The students are in the QCHS Medical Professions class and are also part of the Queen Creek HOSA club.

HOSA, which used to be known as the Health Occupation Students of America, is a club for students interested in future health professions, according to a release.

At the state HOSA event, the Queen Creek students took top honors in the following areas: human growth and development and personal care. Their knowledge of each category is tested through a series of questions and projects, the release states.

Winners are:

Elaine Brook, a senior, received first place in the nursing assistant skills competition.

Olivia Echevarria, a junior, received second place in her state HOSA category.

Natalie Prescott, a sophomore, received third place in her state HOSA category of human growth and development.

All three students are in the HOSA club and in the medical professions class at Queen Creek High School.

Nationals are June 19-22 in Orlando, Florida. All three students earned a spot to compete at the national HOSA level. More on the HOSA International Leadership Conference is at ilc.hosa.org/node/1.

