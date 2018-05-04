Queen Creek High School program puts on “New York” fashion show

Queen Creek High School’s fashion design program will have its annual fashion show 6 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at the school, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.
The show, which costs $5 at the door to the cafeteria, is designed to showcase the work of first- and second-year students in the program.
“Fashion design second-year students have created all the clothing that will be displayed in the show, and we are really proud of their great work and progress,” a release announcing the event stated.
The first-year students have contributed two garments to the show and are responsible for the set-up and running of the show, according to the release.
The theme of the show is “A Night in New York.”
“We encourage all family and community members to show your support and come out . . . to recognize the dedication of these future designers” the release stated.
For more information, e-mail Megan Hartfield at mhartfield@qcusd.org.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.