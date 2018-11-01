Queen Creek High volleyball player wins national recognition

The American Volleyball Coaches Association has announced that Queen Creek High School’s Kate Grimmer has been named to the second squad of the 13th annual Under Armour Girls High School All-America Teams.

A record 793 nominations were submitted through the AVCA and MaxPreps, resulting in 150 All-America and Honorable Mention All-Americans.

Many have committed to play collegiate volleyball at some of the top schools in the country, according to a release.

The Queen Creek senior has committed to play at Brigham Young University next year after helping lead the Bulldogs to their first state championship match last year, the release stated.

This year, she leads the team in kills with 185 and has a .325 hit percentage, according to the release, which added that defensively, she leads the team with 159 digs and has 30 blocks.

Requirements for nomination were that the student-athlete be in her senior year of high school, that she be nominated by her high school coach, that her coach be a member of the AVCA and that her individual season statistics versus all opponents for the entire season be entered into MaxPreps, a free service that aggregates and distributes data on high school sports.

The state of Texas led all honorees with 25 awards, while California is second with 11. The universities with the most commitments are Purdue with five while Ohio State, Stanford, Virginia, and Baylor each net four.

