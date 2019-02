Junior pitcher Lauren Shirley of Queen Creek returns to the Central College (Iowa) softball team.

Ms. Shirley played her high school softball at Seton Catholic Preparatory in Chandler.

The Dutch return 15 letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 29-12 and earned a record 29th NCAA Division III tournament appearance, finishing second in the St. Paul, Minnesota Regional, according to a press release.

NFCA Hall of Fame coach George Wares, the winningest coach in Division III history with a 1,125-384-3 (.745) record, has guided the Dutch to four national championships.

Central will open its season March 11 versus Saint Mary’s College (Ind.) in the Tucson Invitational Games during spring break. The Dutch will play 16 games on the 11-day trip.

