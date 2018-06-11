Queen Creek residents graduate from ASU Arizona State University’s May 7 graduation included nine students from the town of Queen Creek. The following students graduated from ASU: Kyle Brague: Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering

Andrew Goldberg: Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering

Jordan Lopez: College of Integrative Sciences and Arts

Alayna Mallory: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jillian Roust: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

David Sauer: College of Nursing and Health Innovation

Taylor Sterling: W. P. Carey School of Business

Kaylee Tyner: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Makelle Van Haren: W. P. Carey School of Business The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.