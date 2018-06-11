Arizona State University’s May 7 graduation included nine students from the town of Queen Creek.
The following students graduated from ASU:
- Kyle Brague: Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering
- Andrew Goldberg: Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering
- Jordan Lopez: College of Integrative Sciences and Arts
- Alayna Mallory: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
- Jillian Roust: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
- David Sauer: College of Nursing and Health Innovation
- Taylor Sterling: W. P. Carey School of Business
- Kaylee Tyner: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
- Makelle Van Haren: W. P. Carey School of Business
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.