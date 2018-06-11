Queen Creek residents graduate from ASU

Arizona State University graduation was on May 7. (photo credit: Deanna Dent/ASU Now)

Arizona State University’s May 7 graduation included nine students from the town of Queen Creek.

The following students graduated from ASU:

  • Kyle Brague: Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering
  • Andrew Goldberg: Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering
  • Jordan Lopez: College of Integrative Sciences and Arts
  • Alayna Mallory: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
  • Jillian Roust: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
  • David Sauer: College of Nursing and Health Innovation
  • Taylor Sterling: W. P. Carey School of Business
  • Kaylee Tyner: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
  • Makelle Van Haren: W. P. Carey School of Business

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

