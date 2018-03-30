Queen Creek school district breaks ground for new high school

The Queen Creek Unified School District broke ground Thursday, March 29, for a new school being built on 60 acres in the southwest area of the Eastmark community, just north of Ray and east of Ellsworth roads.
High School No. 2, which has not been named, will be a comprehensive high school featuring career path academies, according to a district release. The goal is to have students attend classes within one of four distinct academies: a STEM Academy, a Health and Human Services Academy, a Business Academy and a Fine Arts Academy, the release stated.
Doors are expected to open July 2019.
Superintendent Perry Berry announced earlier that Paul Gagnon will be the principal of the new school. Mr. Gagnon has been with the district for two years, serving as principal of Queen Creek High School.
“Opening another high school is exciting, and we feel that Paul’s experience, leadership style, organization, passion for students and work ethic are the right combination for this job,” the superintendent said.
