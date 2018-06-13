Queen Creek school district earns distinction for financial reporting

The Association of School Business Officials International has awarded the Queen Creek Unified School District with the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting.

ASBO International’s COE recognizes districts that have met the program’s standards for financial reporting and accountability, according to a release. The award is for the district’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended 2017.

“We are pleased to receive the Certificate of Excellence in financial reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International,” stated Bobette Sylvester-McCarroll, associate superintendent of business and operations. “This award reflects the dedication to providing accurate and complete financial information to our constituents, bond rating agencies and other users of governmental data. We are proud of this dedication to transparent financial reporting that has spanned 22 years.”

John Musso, ASBO International executive director, stated the COE’s mission is to promote and recognize excellence in financial reporting, specifically through a district’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

“The CAFR informs parents and other stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community,” he stated.

Applicants submit their CAFR for review by a team of professional auditors, who provide feedback to improve future documents. If the CAFR meets the requirements of the program, the document may receive the Certificate of Excellence.

A district’s participation in the COE program can facilitate bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes, the release stated.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.