Queen Creek school district facility rental fees approved

Facilities at Queen Creek Unified School District can be rented for free by some organizations and also for a fee by others, from as low as $10 an hour for a classroom to $2,000 a day for the swimming pool.

Fees to rent QCUSD facilities will remain the same for 2019-20 but will likely go up the next year, district officials say.

The QCUSD Governing Board approved the fees as part of a consent agenda at the April 2 meeting.

“QCUSD rental fees have not increased over the last five years and it is likely that in 2020 we will propose a fee increase based on market trends,” Ellie Hardt, QCUSD community education coordinator, said in district document.

“We have compared the following school districts when compiling these rates: Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Combs, Tempe, Higley and Kyrene. Our rates are at the lower end of the market with the rates of surrounding districts,” she said.

The district uses four classes to identify users for the facilities. Class I, with no cost to rent, includes non-profit organizations associated with the district, such as parent-teacher organizations, and student and booster clubs.

The classes that have fees are: a Class II user, which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, such as little league or municipal government entities; a Class III user, which is a nonprofit such as churches, adult civic organizations or homeowner associations; and a Class IV user, which is for all organizations not meeting the definitions of the other classifications, such as any commercial or profit-making organization or charter school.

Rates for Class II-IV users, approved April 2, include:

$30-70 an hour for the district office’s front board room or back board room. The cost breakdown is $30 for Class II, $60 for Class III and $70 for Class IV.

$10-$30 an hour for the district office’s small conference room.

$50-$220 an hour for a school auditorium.

$10-$45 an hour for a school classroom.

$40-120 an hour for a main high school gymnasium or $25-90 an hour for a small gymnasium.

$20-$50 an hour for use of a school kitchen, with a food-service worker required.

$10-$25 an hour for elementary school fields or courts.

$20-$50 an hour for high school practice fields or courts without lights.

$15-$50 an hour for junior high school practice fields or courts without lights.

$15-$50 an hour for tennis courts without lights.

$45-$100 an hour for track only without lights.

$2,000 per day, per event, including lane changes, for the swimming pool. Swimming pool rental events must also include security and custodial personnel in the rental agreement as determined by QCUSD.

$10 an hour for 50-meter lane change at the swimming pool.

Utility fees — for a two-hour minimum — include:

$4 an hour for a classroom.

$10 an hour for a media center.

$20 an hour for a cafeteria or multipurpose room.

$20 an hour for a junior high or high school gym.

$30 an hour for middle school field lights.

$40 an hour for a high school gym.

$50 an hour for performing arts/auditorium.

$75 an hour for high school football field lights.

$100-$210 an hour for varsity fields without lights, but they are not usually available for rental.

Applications to rent facilities are at qcusd.org/Facilities_Use.

