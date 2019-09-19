Queen Creek school district named ‘Champion of Energy Efficiency’

Energy savings in Queen Creek Unified School District came from retrofitting existing facilities as well as the energy-efficient designs embedded throughout QCUSD’s newest schools, Eastmark High School and Silver Valley Elementary, according to a release. (QCUSD)

SRP has named the Queen Creek Unified School District a “Champion of Energy Efficiency.”

SRP awarded QCUSD the title based on the school district’s energy savings associated with the SRP program the district participated in during the last fiscal year, according to a release.

The Sixth Annual Champions of Energy Efficiency Awards event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Embassy Suites Scottsdale.

Energy savings in QCUSD came from retrofitting existing facilities as well as the energy-efficient designs embedded throughout QCUSD’s newest schools, Eastmark High School and Silver Valley Elementary, the release states.

The total energy savings or percentage of annual energy savings from the measures QCUSD implemented were among the highest of comparable businesses.

Dr. Perry Berry

“This award is, in large part, due to the tremendous work put forth by the QCUSD Maintenance and Operations Team lead by Mr. Matt Pace and Mr. Jim Lamb, Director of Bond Projects,” QCUSD Superintendent Perry Berry said in the release. “As one of the fastest-growing school districts in Arizona, it’s important that we build schools that are energy-efficient, something that our taxpayers appreciate. We are proud to be recognized for our energy-saving efforts.”

The SRP Champion of Energy Efficiency award recognizes leaders in sustainability and innovation. As demand for energy continues to increase, it is vital to conserve resources. Recipients of the Champion of Energy Efficiency Award excel in their efforts to implement technologies, institute behavior change, and forge paths for energy efficiency and serve as examples for other businesses, according to the release.

“Over the last few years, QCUSD has been making small changes such as LED lighting replacement, local motion sensors on room lighting, and low flow plumbing fixtures,” Jim Lamb, director of bond projects, said in the release. “However, our maintenance and operations staff realized we had to do more to make our schools energy-efficient. For this reason, we collaborated with SRP for an Energy Efficiency Assessment. Through our partnership, our staff learned of several ways to address our energy consumption and water usage.”

